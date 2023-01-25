Iranian currency rates for January 24

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 24.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 20 have decreased in price, compared to January 23.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,623 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on January 24
Iranian rial on January 23
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
51,937
52,041
1 Swiss franc
CHF
45,487
45,642
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,101
4,080
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,277
4,288
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,133
6,129
1 Indian rupee
INR
516
519
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
137,490
136,986
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
18,170
18,291
100 Japanese yens
JPY
32,138
32,428
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,365
5,364
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,086
109,077
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,377
31,398
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
27,200
27,189
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,444
2,451
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,233
2,238
1 Russian ruble
RUB
609
616
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,877
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
29,501
29,188
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,704
111,704
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,829
31,827
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,980
39,761
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,154
1,148
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,215
32,402
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,812
8,829
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,190
6,195
100 Thai baths
THB
128,086
128,469
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,755
9,800
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
34,132
34,145
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
45,623
45,593
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,091
9,080
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,882
15,794
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,794
2,783
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
472
473
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,785
16,634
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,689
24,689
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
77,005
77,105
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,094
4,099
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,033
12,023
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 333,406 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 309,585 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 444,000-447,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 483,000-486,000 rials.