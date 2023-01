Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian left Tehran for Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent on Monday night to attend a ministerial meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) there, Azernews reports via IRNA.

Amirabdollahian will join his counterparts from ECO member states at the 26th Meeting of the organization’s Council of Ministers scheduled for January 24, 2023.