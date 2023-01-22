TODAY.AZ / World news

Azerbaijan condemns desecrating the Holy Quran before the Embassy of Turkey in Stockholm

22 January 2023 [19:45] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijan`s MFA condemns desecrating the Holy Quran before the Embassy of Turkey in Stockholm, Today,az reports citing the tweet of Azerbaijan`s MFA.

MFA states that a hate crime is not an expression of speech.

“We strongly condemn the despicable act of desecrating the #HolyQuran in front of the @TC_Stockholm . Islamophobic acts as an outright #hatecrime are not an expression of freedom of speech. We call on the #Swedish government to bring perpetrators of this hate crime to justice soon,” MFA tweeted.

