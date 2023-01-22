Road accident in Sri Lanka results in 7 deaths and numerous injuries

After colliding with a van and a trishaw in central Sri Lanka on Friday, a bus skidded off the road and caused seven fatalities and numerous injuries, according to police, Azernews reports citing Xinhua.

The van and the trishaw have been severely damaged, police said.

Local media reported that the bus was transporting students from a school in Colombo. Police said about 50 people were aboard the bus when the accident took place.

Director of a local hospital Mahendra Senevirathne said that the wounded were transported to the hospital, and the dead bodies have not been identified yet.