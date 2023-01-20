Amount of cargo flown out of Kyrgyzstan has increased

In 2022, the amount of cargo flown out of Kyrgyzstan increased, Azernews reports citing the State Agency for Civil Aviation under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the agency, a total of 36,935 tons of cargo was transported by air from Kyrgyzstan in 2022, which is an increase of 56.4 percent compared to 2021.

During the last year, Istanbul, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Ashgabat became the main directions of regular cargo flights from Kyrgyzstan.

Meanwhile, for the whole of 2021, the volume of cargo transportation by air from Kyrgyzstan amounted to 23,608 tons, while in 2020 it was only 15,253 tons.

To date, Kyrgyzstan has concluded agreements on air communication with 30 states, including neighboring countries: Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and China.