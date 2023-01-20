Israel's debt-to-GDP ratio sees sharpest decline in 35 years

Israel's public debt-to-GDP ratio dropped to 60.9 percent in 2022 from 68 percent in 2021, the Israeli Finance Ministry said, Azernews reports per Reuters.

The year-on-year decrease of 7.1 percentage points is the sharpest since 1987, when an annual decrease of about 20 percentage points was recorded in the ratio figure, according to data from Israel's central bank.

However, the ratio remained above the pre-pandemic level of 58.8 percent recorded in 2019.

The annual figures issued by Israel's Accountant-General Yali Rothenberg showed that the government's debt rate decreased to 59.2 percent of GDP in 2022, compared with 66.2 percent in 2021.

The ministry attributed the debt ratio decline to economic growth at a rate of 6.3 percent, alongside a decrease of 7 billion shekels (2.07 billion U.S. dollars) in government debt.

"The cumulative decrease in the last two years in the debt-to-GDP ratio is of great importance in preserving financial stability and fiscal flexibility," Rothenberg said.