Iranian President Raisi to visit Turkiye

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Tuesday he has made the necessary planning during his trip to Ankara for a visit to Turkiye by President Ebrahim Raisi, noting that the visit will take place soon.

Speaking during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Amirabdollahian said that he has had important and diverse talks with Turkish officials.

He also noted that in a meeting with President Erdogan, which lasted for more than 90 minutes, they discussed bilateral cooperation, as well as issues of regional and international significance.

Iran's foreign minister also said that he and Turkish officials have reviewed a wide range of political, economic and cultural issues, urging the need for a speedy implementation of a strategic cooperation agreement signed between the two countries during a visit to Iran by President Erdogan.

Asked to comment on women’s rights in Iran, Amirabdollahain said that the Iranian women enjoy a high level of rights. He noted that the death of Mahsa Amini was regretful while noting that the Western media waged a planned propaganda against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The foreign minister asked why the United States showed no reaction to the murdering of a Palestinian female reporter Shirin Abu Akleh. “Why there is no reaction to the massacre of women and children as a result of the US intervention?”

He also hailed a meeting of an Iran-Turkiye Joint Consular Commission over the past few days where he said the two sides discussed enhanced tourism and trade cooperation, as well as extradition of prisoners.

Amirabdollahian also voiced Tehran's satisfaction with the progress of relations between Damascus and Ankara.

Noting that improved relations between Syria and Turkiye will benefit the entire region, he said that having close relations with both countries, Iran will spare no effort in this regard.

On the developments going on in Ukraine, the foreign minister said that Iran has announced its stances about the war in the county at the highest level. “We are against war and insist on a political solution.”

He condemned and rejected false anti-Iranian claims about the war in Ukraine.

On the Caucasus developments, Amirabdollahian said Iran believes that respecting the territorial integrity of the countries is a basic principle and that no kind of geopolitical change has to take place in the region.

He stressed the need for keeping transit routes open among regional countries.

The foreign minister said that he and Turkish officials also discussed Tehran’s negotiations with the West over the removal of sanctions, noting that if the US side gives up making contradictory statements and raising new conditions, and begins to act realistically, the agreement is within the reach.