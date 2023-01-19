Türkiye, Iran express support for Syria's territorial integrity

Türkiye and Iran support Syria's territorial integrity and political unity, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said at a joint news conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in Ankara on Tuesday, Azernews reports citing Daily Sabah.

The two foreign ministers touched upon the recent contacts between the two neighbors, as Çavu?o?lu said they are planning a meeting at the foreign ministry level.

Although no date or place has been decided yet, Türkiye, Syria and Russia hope to organize a meeting between their foreign ministers this month.

Powerful NATO member Türkiye has played a major part in the conflict, backing Bashar Assad's opponents and sending troops into the north. Moscow is Assad's main ally and Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged reconciliation with Ankara.

For his part, Amirabdollahian said Iran is very pleased by the thaw in Ankara's ties with Syria.

Meanwhile, Cavusho?lu criticized Sweden's failure to take action against Erdogan effigy incident by PKK/YPG terrorists, calling it "absurd."

"This is terrorist propaganda," he said, adding that if Sweden thinks it is wasting Türkiye's time through wordplays, they should know that they're deceiving themselves.

He continued by saying that the terrorist propaganda by the YPG/PKK included hate speech and racism, and that Türkiye would proceed by taking into consideration the trilateral memorandum signed with Sweden and Finland.