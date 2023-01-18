Iranian currency rates for January 18

|
Iranian Central Bank (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 18.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 20 have decreased in price, compared to January 17.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,333 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on January 18
Iranian rial on January 17
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
51,499
51,273
1 Swiss franc
CHF
45,579
45,367
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,038
4,029
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,256
4,242
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,095
6,112
1 Indian rupee
INR
515
515
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
137,586
137,532
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
18,308
18,350
100 Japanese yens
JPY
32,767
32,664
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,373
5,378
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,218
109,087
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,392
31,369
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,990
26,835
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,458
2,470
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,235
2,236
1 Russian ruble
RUB
610
611
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,876
2,879
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
29,346
29,224
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,702
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,812
31,784
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
40,376
40,416
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,143
1,148
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,155
32,132
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,792
8,820
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,201
6,238
100 Thai baths
THB
127,197
126,922
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,694
9,731
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
33,911
33,846
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,238
59,238
1 euro
EUR
45,333
45,465
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,044
9,063
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,733
15,732
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,770
2,779
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
467
467
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,792
16,801
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,671
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
76,710
77,007
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,109
4,114
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,006
12,023
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 331,288 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 307,618 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 415,000-418,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 448,000-451,000 rials.