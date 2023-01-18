Iranian currency rates for January 18

Iranian Central Bank (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 18.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 20 have decreased in price, compared to January 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,333 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 18 Iranian rial on January 17 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,499 51,273 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,579 45,367 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,038 4,029 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,256 4,242 1 Danish krone DKK 6,095 6,112 1 Indian rupee INR 515 515 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,586 137,532 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,308 18,350 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,767 32,664 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,373 5,378 1 Omani rial OMR 109,218 109,087 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,392 31,369 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,990 26,835 1 South African rand ZAR 2,458 2,470 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,235 2,236 1 Russian ruble RUB 610 611 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,876 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,346 29,224 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,812 31,784 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,376 40,416 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,143 1,148 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,155 32,132 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,792 8,820 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,201 6,238 100 Thai baths THB 127,197 126,922 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,694 9,731 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,911 33,846 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,333 45,465 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,044 9,063 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,733 15,732 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,770 2,779 1 Afghan afghani AFN 467 467 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,792 16,801 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,671 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,710 77,007 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,109 4,114 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,006 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 331,288 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 307,618 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 415,000-418,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 448,000-451,000 rials.