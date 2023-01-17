Uzbekistan, Singapore eye to strengthen transport co-op

By Trend

Uzbekistan and Singapore aim to develop transport ties, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek Transport Ministry.

The matter was discussed between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport, Ilhom Mahkamov, and Singaporean Minister of Transport, S. Iswaran

During the meeting, the sides outlined the expediency of increasing transport ties between the two countries.

Throughout the discussions, the parties have reached several agreements on the development of Uzbek airports based on Singapore's experience, digitalization of public transport, construction of transport and logistics centers in Uzbekistan, as well as training of Uzbek transport specialists in Singapore.

Furthermore, ministers emphasized the importance of accelerating the implementation of joint projects.

Following the negotiations, the sides have signed an agreement on expanding transport ties.