TODAY.AZ / World news

Turkmenistan publishes ranking of banks by volume of cards issued

15 January 2023 [09:16] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Turkmenistan’s Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank has become the local leader in terms of the volume of issued plastic cards, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan.

As of the beginning of January 2023, Dayhanbank has issued more than 1.85 million plastic cards.

Turkmenistan State Commercial ranked second with more than 1 million cards, with Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank closing the Top 3 with more than 590,088 cards.

At the same time, Dayhanbank, according to the data of the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, mainly works with clients in the regions of the country. Thus, most of the cards issued by the bank were issued to customers in the Mary region (552,316 ), Dashoguz (458,784) and Lebap (417,838) regions.

The other two leaders in the ranking, Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank and Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank issued most of the cards for holders living in Ashgabat, 472,736 cards and 215,908 cards, respectively.

Full ranking of banks in Turkmenistan by the volume of issued plastic cards as of 01.01.2023:

Bank:Number of cards
Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank of Turkmenistan1,859,753
Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank1,006,052
Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank590,088
Turkmenbashi Joint-Stock Commercial Bank558,717
State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan490,559
Senagat Joint-Stock Commercial Bank403,706
Rysgal Joint-Stock Commercial Bank156,722
Turkmen-Turkish Joint-Stock Commercial Bank111,409
Total number of cards5,177,006


URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/230583.html

Print version

Views: 128

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also