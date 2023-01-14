Number of issued loans in Tajikistan skyrockets

By Trend

The volume of loans issued in Tajikistan amounted to 14.1 billion somoni ($1.3 billion) in 2022, Trend reports via Tajik media.

As reported, the total number of borrowers in Tajikistan reached 2.3 million people at the end of last year, which is 4.1 times more than in 2018 (564,000 people).

From 2018 to 2022, the total volume of loans issued in Tajikistan amounted to 55 billion somoni ($5.3 billion), of which 36 percent was allocated to manufacturing businesses.

Meanwhile, the total bank savings of the population and legal entities of Tajikistan amounted to 13 billion somoni ($1.2 billion) as of end of 2022, which is an increase of 28 percent compared to 2021.