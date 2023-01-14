TODAY.AZ / World news

Georgian external trade up in 2022

13 January 2023 [22:14] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Georgian external trade turnover amounted to $19.04 billion in 2022, posting a 32.8 percent increase year-on-year, the Georgian National Statistics Office revealed on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The value of exports rose by 31.8 percent and equalled $5.59 billion, while imports also grew by 33.2 percent, amounting to $13.45 billion in 2022.

Trade deficit, a measure of the negative balance of trade in which imports exceed exports, reached $7.85 billion, and the share of trade turnover hit 41.3 percent.

