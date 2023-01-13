UK’s PM to visit France for first summit in four years

By Trend

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will visit France on March 10 for the first British-French summit in more than four years, the French presidency and Downing Street said Wednesday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The planned trip comes amid signs Sunak is trying to put UK relations with the European Union on a surer footing following Brexit and years of rocky ties between France and the UK.

“It will be the first meeting of its kind since 2018,” the French presidency and a Sunak spokesman said.

It would be “an opportunity for the leaders to deepen cooperation between the UK and France in a huge range of areas, including security, climate and energy, the economy, migration, youth and shared foreign policy goals.”