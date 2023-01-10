TODAY.AZ / World news

Uzbekistan's position in World Passport Index revealed

10 January 2023 [22:15] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Uzbekistan took 85th place in the world passport index as of January 10, 2023, Trend reports, citing the quarterly report from Henley & Partners citizenship planning firm.

According to the ranking, Uzbek citizens can travel to 59 countries without having to apply for a visa.

Last year, the country was positioned 88th in the ranking of world passports.

Meanwhile, Japanese citizens have visa-free access to 193 destinations worldwide, which means they are able to travel visa-free to 166 more destinations than Afghan nationals, who sit at the bottom of the global passport index.

London-based Henley & Partners is the global leader in residence and citizenship by investment.

