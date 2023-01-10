Kazakhstan eyes reconstruction of CHP plants

By Trend

Kazakhstan has 19 combined heat and power plants (CHP) with a high degree of risk, Alikhan Smailov, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, said during his speech in Senate, Trend reports, citing Kazakh media.

According to the prime minister, an additional 11 CHP plants are also in need of maintenance, although their situation is a bit more stable, while 7 plants are in good technical condition.

In total, 37 combined heat and power plants operate in the country.

Smailov added that the experts of the Energy Ministry have already carried out a technical analysis of the CHPs, and devised a plan to implement the necessary maintenance work.

The condition of Kazakh CHP plants became one of the top issues on the agenda of the government, after an accident in Ekibastuz led to thousands of Kazakh residents experiencing a lack of hearing and power shortages.