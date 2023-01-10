Turkmenistan Airlines increases number of flights to Istanbul

By Trend

Turkmenistan Airlines increases the number of flights from Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) to Istanbul (Türkiye) from the current 4 to 5 times a week, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

According to the information, flights will now be operated on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The minimum cost of one-way tickets in this direction for February 2023 will be 4877 Turkmen manats ($1382).

Citizens of Turkmenistan will need a visa to visit Türkiye.

To date, Turkmenistan Airlines operates regular flights from Ashgabat to Istanbul (Türkiye), Moscow (Russia), Kazan (Tatarstan, Russia), Frankfurt am Main (Germany), Abu Dhabi (UAE) and Dubai (UAE)