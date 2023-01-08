Minister: Turkiye plans to establish natural gas trade center

By Azernews

The natural gas deal with Bulgaria is a step forward in Turkiye’s efforts to become an energy hub, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said, Azernews reports citing Daily News.

The minister noted that with this agreement, natural gas could be transmitted not only to Bulgaria but other countries via Bulgaria.

"Türkiye has been working over the past years to position itself as an energy hub. We have plans to establish a natural gas trade center. We have largely completed our physical infrastructure for this initiative. The deal means that we are reaping the first fruits of these efforts," he said.

To recall, Turkiye and Bulgaria signed an agreement, which covers a 13-year period, for the transmission of up to 1.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas a year on January 3.