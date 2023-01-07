Uzbekistan, Qatar discuss co-op prospects in various fields

By Trend

Uzbekistan and Qatar discussed prospects of Uzbek-Qatari cooperation in the fields such as trade, investments, transport and communication, cultural and humanitarian, Trend reports citing Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

The issues were discussed between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Qatar to Uzbekistan Hassan Hamza Hashim.

The sides talked over the schedules and agenda of upcoming joint events at the highest levels.

Furthermore, the parties expressed readiness to coincide efforts to advance the peace process in Afghanistan and restore its socio-economic infrastructure.