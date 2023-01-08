Direct flights between Türkiye, Armenia launched

By Trend

Direct flights between Türkiye and Armenia have been launched, Trend reports, citing Turkish media.

"The obstacles to direct cargo transport between Türkiye and Armenia following the negotiations between the two countries have been removed", the message said.

However, details of arrangements have not been provided.

According to the Anadolu Agency, cargo transportation between Türkiye and Armenia became possible on January 1, and the Turkish Ministry of Trade informed local organizations engaged in export operations about it.