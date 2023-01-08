Georgian aid package delivers 25 generators to Ukraine

By Trend

The Georgian Embassy in Ukraine has handed over 25 power generators to authorities in the country in the latest aid package sent from Georgia amid the ongoing military conflict, the Georgian Ministry of Economy announced on Friday, Trend reports citing Agenda.

The “high-power” generators were purchased for delivery to Ukraine on the instructions of the Georgian Prime Minister, the state body added, and were delivered to Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Lviv, Kyiv region and the capital itself to help against power outages caused by military strikes during the winter season.

Delivered in the package with a total value of ?1.5 million (about $0.56mln), the generators were purchased by the Georgian State Electrosystem, and operator under the Economy Ministry management.

The Ministry said the generators would be used to power hospitals, catering and other essential facilities in Ukraine that are under emergency operation.

Populated areas in Kyiv and across Ukraine have been hit with regular power outages as Russian strikes have targeted critical civilian infrastructure with the onset of the winter season.