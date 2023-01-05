5 countries start responsibilities as newly elected members of UN Security Council

By Trend

Five countries - Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland - on Tuesday began to assume responsibilities as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Their two-year term officially started on Jan. 1, but the first business day of the Security Council for 2023 after the New Year holiday break is Tuesday, Jan. 3.

A flag installation ceremony was held to mark the start of their responsibilities. The ceremony was initiated by Kazakhstan in 2018.

Kazakhstan's permanent representative Akan Rakhmetullin, who presided over the ceremony, voiced confidence that the five new council members will bring much depth and focus to the pressing issues of global peace and security.

"As we begin a new year, it is clear that the global situation continues to be marked by numerous challenges and crisis, from ongoing conflicts and humanitarian calamities to the negative impacts of climate change and the pandemic," Rakhmetullin said.

Addressing these acute issues requires cooperation and solidarity as well as the commitment of all UN member states, he said.

The permanent representatives of the five new council members made short speeches before they installed their respective national flags outside the Security Council Chamber.

The five countries replaced India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway.