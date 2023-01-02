President of ICRC announces trip to Russia

Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), intends to travel to Russia, Azernews reports citing TASS.

"I will go to Moscow," Spoljaric Egger stated in a Sunday interview with the weekly Neue Zurcher Zeitung am Sontag. Such a trip has not yet been scheduled at a specific time.

"It is important that we talk with Russia at all levels," she said. In particular, the focus is on contacts in the field. "We need to be able to get security guarantees on site for sending representatives to visit prisoners. For that we need contacts locally," she said.

Spoljaric Egger recalled that the ICRC was in dialogue "with all parties on their obligation to comply with international humanitarian law."