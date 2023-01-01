WHO, China discuss current COVID situation

By Trend

Representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday discussed the current COVID situation with senior officials of China's National Health Commission and the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration, according to a statement posted on the organization's website, Trend reports citing TASS.

WHO reiterated its request to regularly share data on the current epidemiological situation and recalled the importance of vaccination, revaccination, monitoring and timely publication of information to formulate accurate risk assessments and effective responses.

"WHO called on China to strengthen viral sequencing, clinical management and impact assessment, and expressed willingness to provide support on these areas," the statement said.