Turkmenistan pays close attention to development of green economy - UN

By Trend

Turkmenistan pays close attention to the development of the "green" economy, UN Resident Coordinator to Turkmenistan, Dmitry Shlapachenko told Trend.

"Currently, Turkmenistan pays close attention to the issues of economic transformation and the development of a "green" economy. In this regard, the UN and Turkmenistan will increase cooperation with the private sector and promote public-private partnership," he said.

He noted that the UN and the government of Turkmenistan have many joint plans, and also added that the parties will continue to work together in the implementation of national priorities, including the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) until 2030.

"Ultimately, our cooperation with Turkmenistan serves to achieve the most important goal – ensuring a decent standard of living for all people in a country where rights and freedoms are respected, creating all conditions for the development of human potential, obtaining high-quality and affordable services in the field of health, social protection and education," Shlapachenko added.