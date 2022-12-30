Kazakhstan, UAE talk transport cooperation, investments

By Trend

Kazakhstan is interested in establishing closer cooperation with the United Arab Emirates in the field of maritime and coastal cargo transportation, development, and investment in tankers and merchant fleets in the Caspian region, Magzum Myrzagaliev, JSC NC “KazMunayGas” CEO, said, Trend reports, citing the press service of the company.

The statement was made during the meeting of KazMunayGas CEO with the CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi.

Abu Dhabi Ports CEO expressed his interest in cooperating in providing services to large offshore oil and gas projects in the Caspian Sea.

Abu Dhabi Ports is the port, industrial, and logistics operator of the United Arab Emirates and is one of the largest holding companies in the region with a wide portfolio of large enterprises.