Israeli envoy presents letter of credentials to Turkish president

By Trend

Israel’s new envoy to Ankara, Irit Lillian, presented her letter of credentials to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Dec. 27, ending a four-year hiatus in the country’s representation in Türkiye on the level of ambassador, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

The move is part of the full normalization of the bilateral relationship between Türkiye and Israel.

Lillian was acting as the chargé d’affaires of the Israeli Embassy in Ankara and was recently named as the new Israeli ambassador to Türkiye.

Türkiye and Israel have been in a process of reconciliation since late 2021 to mend the sour ties between the two regional neighboring countries.

Erdogan and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, along with ministers of the two countries, established senior-level contacts through 2022 to make the normalization possible.