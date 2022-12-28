Iranian currency rates for December 28

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 14 have decreased in price, compared to December 26.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,745 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on December 28
Iranian rial on December 26
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
50,526
50,626
1 Swiss franc
CHF
45,226
44,995
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,019
3,988
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,280
4,231
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,018
5,995
1 Indian rupee
INR
507
508
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,974
136,635
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
18,550
18,619
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,476
31,635
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,385
5,382
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,095
109,091
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,101
30,898
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,392
26,427
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,427
2,464
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,246
2,251
1 Russian ruble
RUB
599
608
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,879
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,320
28,161
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,701
111,704
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,193
31,059
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,530
39,494
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,149
1,149
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,669
31,694
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,715
8,732
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,035
6,012
100 Thai baths
THB
121,413
120,670
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,497
9,493
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
32,994
32,807
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
44,745
44,592
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,122
9,102
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,557
15,624
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,684
2,694
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
475
475
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,795
16,634
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,717
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
76,276
76,026
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,113
4,117
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,023
11,975
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 326,560 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,525 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export
The price of 1 euro in this system is 312,680 rials, and the price of $1 is 293,497 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 420,000-423,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 447,000-450,000 rials.