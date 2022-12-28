High demand remains on air freight forwarding - GeoSky

By Trend

Shalva Kiknadze, the vice president of air shipping company GeoSky declares that 2022 was a successful year. According to him, it was a year of stabilization for freight transportation, Trend reports with reference to bm.ge.



"Last three years were quite successful for us. We have close relations with TAV. Aviation is a field where all structures are interconnected. It is impossible for a pilot to fly unless there is an engineer and a number of services involved. It was a fruitful year and we hope that our cooperation will continue in the future. GeoSky has added a new ship, next year we are planning to add two more ships, and hopefully, TAV will meet our requirements," said Kiknadze.



According to him, the company also hopes that the current trend in terms of cargo transportation will be maintained in 2023.



"We hope that the company will launch flights on new destinations. In terms of freight shipments in 2022, the figure has been 150% higher compared to 2019, high demand for freight shipments is still maintained," Kiknadze says.