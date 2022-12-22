US to announce provision of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine this week

By Trend

The next U.S. security aid package to Ukraine is expected to include Patriot air defense systems and precision bomb kits that will turn existing unguided munitions, or "dumb" bombs, into precision-guided "smart" bombs known as Joint Direct Attack Munitions, or JDAMs.

That's according to CNN, which refers to multiple U.S. officials, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

The munitions are to be included in the new security aid package to Ukraine as soon as this week, the sources said.

The Ukrainian military would also need to find a way to target and launch JDAMs from Soviet-era aircraft, much as they did with U.S.-made HARM anti-radar missiles earlier this year.

The kits can be connected to bombs of different weights and sizes, ranging from a 500-pound bomb to one that is 2,000 pounds. The munitions then use a combination of GPS and an inertial guidance system to strike a target with precision. An additional system can also give the bomb laser guidance to strike a moving target. The range of the bombs is approximately 15 miles (25 kilometers).