Austrian Ambassador: Georgia’s European perspective moves country forward on EU integration path

By Trend

The Ambassador of Austria to Georgia, Thomas Mühlmann said that the European Council’s decision to grant Georgia the European perspective pushed the country forward on the European Union integration path, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

Mühlmann, who was invited to the Georgian Parliament, reviewed the existing cooperation between Georgia and Austria in various directions, highlighted future European prospects, and assessed Georgia's EU agenda as "good".

A year ago there were discussions on the Association Agreement and now the main topic has been the expansion of the EU, the Ambassador said, also adding that Georgia, along with Ukraine and Moldova had applied for EU membership “at an accelerated pace”, but the integration process would be a “long-term path” in terms of procedures.