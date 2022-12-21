Iranian currency rates for December 21

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 21, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 19 have decreased in price, compared to December 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,662 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 21 Iranian rial on December 20 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,013 51,170 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,351 45,140 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,030 4,050 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,245 4,247 1 Danish krone DKK 6,004 5,999 1 Indian rupee INR 509 509 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,262 137,028 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,574 18,665 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,025 30,688 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,394 5,400 1 Omani rial OMR 109,089 109,090 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,841 30,796 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,591 26,761 1 South African rand ZAR 2,424 2,428 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,251 2,252 1 Russian ruble RUB 603 608 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,989 28,186 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,089 30,995 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,230 40,230 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,150 1,151 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,756 31,740 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,679 8,714 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,034 6,018 100 Thai baths THB 121,046 120,507 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,476 9,491 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,697 32,262 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,662 44,623 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,932 8,983 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,792 15,792 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,695 2,699 1 Afghan afghani AFN 479 481 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,735 16,702 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,671 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,223 75,805 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,122 4,118 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 322,470 rials, and the price of $1 is 303,515 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 306,400 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,390 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 386,000-389,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 410,000-413,000 rials.