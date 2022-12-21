Value of Tajikistan's electricity exports increases

By Trend

The value of Tajikistan's electricity exports from January through October 2022 increased, Trend reports with reference to the local media.

According to statistics, in the first 10 months of this year Tajikistan exported electricity worth $101 million, which is an increase of 10.7 percent over the same period in 2021 ($91.3 million)

However, revenues from the export of electricity in October of this year decreased 13 times compared to September - from $17.1 million to $1.3 million.

From January through October 2022, the share of electricity in the total exports of the country amounted to 5.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the main importing countries of Tajik electricity in the 10 months of this year were Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.