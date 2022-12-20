Iranian currency rates for December 20

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to December 19.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,623 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on December 20
Iranian rial on December 19
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
51,170
51,002
1 Swiss franc
CHF
45,140
45,043
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,050
4,034
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,247
4,244
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,999
5,979
1 Indian rupee
INR
509
508
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
137,028
136,497
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
18,665
18,739
100 Japanese yens
JPY
30,688
30,731
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,400
5,396
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,090
109,208
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,796
30,641
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,761
26,779
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,428
2,392
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,252
2,252
1 Russian ruble
RUB
608
653
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,186
28,157
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,995
30,907
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
40,230
40,212
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,151
1,141
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
20
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,740
31,714
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,714
8,725
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,018
6,024
100 Thai baths
THB
120,507
120,487
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,491
9,493
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
32,262
32,059
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
44,623
44,405
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,983
9,001
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,792
15,746
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,699
2,691
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
481
480
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,702
16,634
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,671
24,699
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
75,805
75,608
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,118
4,119
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,022
11,967
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 322,470 rials, and the price of $1 is 303,515 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 306,400 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,390 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 395,000-398,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 419,000-422,000 rials.