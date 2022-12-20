North Korea conducts trials of intelligence satellite

By Trend

On Sunday, North Korea conducted trials related to the final stage of developing a military intelligence satellite, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It is noted that a test satellite was launched from the Sohae satellite launching station.

According to Japan’s Defense Ministry, on Sunday, North Korea launched two ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan. They covered a distance of about 500 km at a maximal height of 550 km and fell beyond Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

Earlier this week, at the Sohae testing ground, North Korea conducted successful trials of its high-thrust solid-fuel engine.