Iranian currency rates for December 19

19 December 2022

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 16 have decreased in price, compared to December 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,405 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on December 19

Iranian rial on December 18

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,002

51,026

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,043

45,017

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,034

4,035

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,244

4,244

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,979

5,978

1 Indian rupee

INR

508

508

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,497

136,509

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,739

18,696

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,731

30,716

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,396

5,396

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,208

109,079

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,641

30,617

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,779

26,773

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,392

2,381

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,252

2,254

1 Russian ruble

RUB

653

656

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,157

28,140

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,907

30,905

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,212

40,691

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,141

1,142

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,714

31,716

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,725

8,724

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,024

6,024

100 Thai baths

THB

120,487

120,551

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,493

9,493

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,059

32,065

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,405

44,454

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,001

9,000

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,746

15,746

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,691

2,692

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

480

481

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,633

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,699

24,699

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,608

75,609

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,119

4,119

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,967

11,971

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 321,012 rials, and the price of $1 is 303,623 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 304,971 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,451 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 390,000-393,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 414,000-417,000 rials.

