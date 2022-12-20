Iranian currency rates for December 19

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 16 have decreased in price, compared to December 18.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,405 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on December 19
Iranian rial on December 18
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
51,002
51,026
1 Swiss franc
CHF
45,043
45,017
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,034
4,035
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,244
4,244
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,979
5,978
1 Indian rupee
INR
508
508
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,497
136,509
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
18,739
18,696
100 Japanese yens
JPY
30,731
30,716
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,396
5,396
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,208
109,079
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,641
30,617
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,779
26,773
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,392
2,381
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,252
2,254
1 Russian ruble
RUB
653
656
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,157
28,140
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,702
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,907
30,905
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
40,212
40,691
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,141
1,142
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,714
31,716
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,725
8,724
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,024
6,024
100 Thai baths
THB
120,487
120,551
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,493
9,493
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
32,059
32,065
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
44,405
44,454
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,001
9,000
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,746
15,746
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,691
2,692
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
480
481
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,634
16,633
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,699
24,699
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
75,608
75,609
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,119
4,119
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,967
11,971
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 321,012 rials, and the price of $1 is 303,623 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 304,971 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,451 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 390,000-393,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 414,000-417,000 rials.