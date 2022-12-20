Iranian currency rates for December 19

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 16 have decreased in price, compared to December 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,405 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 19 Iranian rial on December 18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,002 51,026 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,043 45,017 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,034 4,035 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,244 4,244 1 Danish krone DKK 5,979 5,978 1 Indian rupee INR 508 508 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,497 136,509 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,739 18,696 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,731 30,716 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,396 5,396 1 Omani rial OMR 109,208 109,079 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,641 30,617 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,779 26,773 1 South African rand ZAR 2,392 2,381 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,252 2,254 1 Russian ruble RUB 653 656 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,157 28,140 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,907 30,905 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,212 40,691 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,141 1,142 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,714 31,716 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,725 8,724 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,024 6,024 100 Thai baths THB 120,487 120,551 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,493 9,493 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,059 32,065 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,405 44,454 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,001 9,000 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,746 15,746 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,691 2,692 1 Afghan afghani AFN 480 481 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,633 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,699 24,699 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,608 75,609 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,119 4,119 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 11,971

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 321,012 rials, and the price of $1 is 303,623 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 304,971 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,451 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 390,000-393,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 414,000-417,000 rials.