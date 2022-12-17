Systemic land registration in Georgia to be completed in 2024

By Trend

The nationwide systemic land registration will be fully completed by the end of 2024, making Georgia one of the countries where land ownership issues are “completely resolved”, Minister of Justice Rati Bregadze said on Friday at the Parliament, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

Bregadze told a plenary session in the lawmaking body ownership of more than one million hectares of land was “unclear” across the country due to issues with registration.

The project of systemic land registration aims to find out the identity of all owners - whether a private entity, state or municipality - and solve this problem that has been facing our country for many decades", he told lawmakers.

He also said over 155,000 land plots had been measured across the country, with ownership rights registered for more than 59,000.

Launched in January by the Ministry’s National Agency of Public Registry, the registration is a three-year project for ensuring full registration of ownership status for land plots. Bregadze said the reform was being carried out in 59 municipalities using "completely new technology" for establishing boundaries between plots “with maximum accuracy”.

He added about 1,000 jobs had also been created as part of the registration process in the country, "mostly taken up by young people".

Bregadze also highlighted the issue of houses and flats in 78 percent of villages across the country currently being without addresses, and told legislators "practically all municipalities and villages" would be assigned an address by 2024 in an ongoing project.