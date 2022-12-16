Jordan Aviation airline launches flights to Uzbekistan

By Trend

The plane of Jordan Aviation airline landed at the international airport of Tashkent on December 14, 2022, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Airports JSC.

According to the company, it is planned that flights between Tashkent and Amman will be carried out on a charter basis once every two weeks on Boeing 767 aircraft.

Jordan Aviation is a Jordanian airline headquartered in Amman. In addition to providing charter flights, the company is an important provider of air transportation for UN peacekeeping missions.