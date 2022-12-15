Turkiye, UAE set to boost energy cooperation, exchange of expertise

By News Center

A Memorandum of Understanding between Turkiye and the UAE on cooperation between the two countries has been approved.

A decision on the approval of the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Turkiye and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on Cooperation in the Energy Sector" signed in Ankara on November 24, 2021, was published in the Resmi Gazete.

Accordingly, the MoU aims at establishing a framework for the development of good-faith cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector to facilitate the sharing of technical knowledge, advice, skills, and expertise.

In this context, the sustainable development of the oil and gas sectors between the two countries will be promoted. Opportunities and challenges in oil and gas investment and oil and gas extraction, processing, and transportation, including innovations that reduce environmental impacts and cooperation through knowledge and technology will be discussed.

Joint investment opportunities in clean energy technologies will also be explored. Collaboration on Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) and energy storage technologies will be developed. There will also be a focus on challenges and opportunities for workers and communities affected by the energy transition, and skills and workforce development to support the energy transition in both countries. In this context, best practices for implementing and facilitating the energy transition in both countries and for energy policies and regulations will be explored.

The two countries also discussed hydrogen production technologies, transportation solutions and costs, storage solutions and costs, reducing the carbon density of fossil fuel-derived hydrogen, hydrogen fuel cells, using nuclear power plants for hydrogen production, re-functioning fossil fuel infrastructure, end-user applications and demonstration of operation, It will also cooperate in the areas of export certifications and regulations, safety standards and certifications, value chain integration, and intermediate product production and application.

The memorandum of understanding will also focus on the sustainable development of the mining industry. Investment opportunities in the mining industry in both countries will be explored, including transforming the mining industries. Experience will be exchanged on mining legislation, resource classification, and reporting. Opportunities and challenges in the mining industry will be addressed, including innovations to reduce environmental impacts.

Training in the form of the exchange of experts or internships in the mining sector, the use of new technologies between Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates, and the exchange of experience and best practices regarding the transformation studies and supply chain will be shared.