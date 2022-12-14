TODAY.AZ / World news

Uzbek Central Bank reveals volume of loans issued to individuals for 10M2022

14 December 2022 [20:43] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The value of loans issued to individuals in Uzbekistan from January through October 2022, reached 94.1 trillion soums ($8.3 billion),which is an increase of 40.7 percent compared to the same period last year (66.8 trillion soums or $5.9 billion), Trend reports citing the Uzbek Central Bank.

From the total value of loans issued to individuals in the corresponding period, mortgage loans accounted for 44.3 trillion soums ($3.9 billion), microloans accounted for 13.8 trillion soums ($1.2 billion), consumer loans accounted for 20.6 trillion soums ($1.8 billion), loans for business development – 13.8 trillion soums ($1.2 billion)

At the same time, the volume of loans issued to legal entities from January through October 2022 reached 281.2 trillion soums ($24.8 billion).

