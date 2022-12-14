TODAY.AZ / World news

EU ambassadors agreed 18 bln euro aid package for Ukraine

14 December 2022

By Trend

EU ambassadors agreed on the 18 bln euro financial package for Ukraine and the 15% minimal tax for major corporations, the Czech Presidency in the EU Council tweeted, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Megadeal! EU ambassadors approved in principle a package of euro 18 billion in support for Ukraine, 15% minimum tax for big corporations, approval of Hungary's RRP [the recovery and resilience plan - TASS] and an agreement on conditionality," the Presidency said.

"The package will be confirmed by written procedure," it added.

