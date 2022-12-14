EU ambassadors agreed 18 bln euro aid package for Ukraine

By Trend

EU ambassadors agreed on the 18 bln euro financial package for Ukraine and the 15% minimal tax for major corporations, the Czech Presidency in the EU Council tweeted, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Megadeal! EU ambassadors approved in principle a package of euro 18 billion in support for Ukraine, 15% minimum tax for big corporations, approval of Hungary's RRP [the recovery and resilience plan - TASS] and an agreement on conditionality," the Presidency said.

"The package will be confirmed by written procedure," it added.