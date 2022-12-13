Indian Adani Group interested to co-op with Kazakhstan in number of fields

By Trend

Indian conglomerate Adani Group is interested in cooperating with Kazakhstan in the fields of energy, petrochemistry, renewable energy, Gautam Adani, Founder and CEO of the Adani Group said, Trend reports, citing the Central Communication Service of the Kazakh president.

Adani made the remark within the meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

During the meeting, Tokayev discussed the opportunities for cooperation in the field of transportation, specifically in the context of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

Adani is also expected to meet the Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and other high ranking Kazakh officials.

Adani Group is an Indian conglomerate with diverse businesses, which include port management, electric power generation and transmission, renewable energy, mining, airport operations, infrastructure, among others.