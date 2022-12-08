TODAY.AZ / World news

Kazakhstan to launch new flight to Tajikistan's capital city

08 December 2022 [22:13] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Kazakhstan plans to launch a new flight to Tajikistan's Dushanbe in 2023, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan.

As reported, a route from Kazakhstan's Shymkent to Dushanbe is expected to start operating during the spring-summer period of the next year.

However, Kazakhstan's Ministry does not specify which Kazakh airline will carry these passenger flights.

Currently, there are several flights between the two countries: Somon Air - the Tajik airline and the Air Astana - Kazakh air carrier operate a round-trip flight from Dushanbe to Almaty.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/228987.html

Print version

Views: 20

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also