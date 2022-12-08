Iranian currency rates for December 8

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 8, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to December 7.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,118 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on December 8
Iranian rial on December 7
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
51,213
51,286
1 Swiss franc
CHF
44,673
44,649
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,045
4,040
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,191
4,199
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,931
5,928
1 Indian rupee
INR
511
510
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,851
136,857
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
18,701
18,698
100 Japanese yens
JPY
30,755
30,735
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,395
5,403
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,093
109,092
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,797
30,769
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,733
26,579
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,446
2,421
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,254
2,254
1 Russian ruble
RUB
668
668
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,879
2,879
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,230
28,137
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,987
30,937
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
40,851
41,032
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,143
1,143
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,869
31,821
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,657
8,684
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,023
6,004
100 Thai baths
THB
120,126
119,794
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,551
9,557
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
31,855
31,803
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,238
59,239
1 euro
EUR
44,118
44,098
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,874
8,920
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,616
15,587
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,685
2,688
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
480
479
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,763
16,700
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,671
24,718
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
75,787
75,146
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,179
4,178
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,026
12,023
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 311,870 rials, and the price of $1 is 296,897 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 298,060 rials, and the price of $1 is 283,750 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 359,000-362,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 376,000-379,000 rials.