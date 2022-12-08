Iranian currency rates for December 8

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 8, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to December 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,118 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 8 Iranian rial on December 7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,213 51,286 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,673 44,649 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,045 4,040 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,191 4,199 1 Danish krone DKK 5,931 5,928 1 Indian rupee INR 511 510 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,851 136,857 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,701 18,698 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,755 30,735 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,395 5,403 1 Omani rial OMR 109,093 109,092 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,797 30,769 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,733 26,579 1 South African rand ZAR 2,446 2,421 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,254 2,254 1 Russian ruble RUB 668 668 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,230 28,137 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,987 30,937 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,851 41,032 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,143 1,143 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,869 31,821 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,657 8,684 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,023 6,004 100 Thai baths THB 120,126 119,794 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,551 9,557 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,855 31,803 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,118 44,098 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,874 8,920 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,616 15,587 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,685 2,688 1 Afghan afghani AFN 480 479 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,763 16,700 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,718 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,787 75,146 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,179 4,178 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,026 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 311,870 rials, and the price of $1 is 296,897 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 298,060 rials, and the price of $1 is 283,750 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 359,000-362,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 376,000-379,000 rials.