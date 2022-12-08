Uzbekistan talks prospects for gas union project with Russia

By Trend

Uzbekistan is negotiating gas imports with its neighbors within the framework of bilateral gas contracts, not through “any type of alliance or a union”, Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan, said, Trend reports, citing Uzbek media.

Mirzamakhmudov said that demand has increased due to internal reasons, such as increased consumption, economic growth, and higher level of income among the population, which creates the necessary conditions for a higher level of demand.

Regarding energy imports, the minister added that Uzbekistan negotiates through the prism of the national interests of the country. Uzbekistan is interested in cooperation through commercial contracts, not by transferring its power grids.

Earlier, Russia proposed the creation of a trilateral gas union between Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.