Turkiye neutralizes senior PKK terrorist trained by US forces

Terrorist Civana Heso, codenamed Roj Habur, was neutralized in Syria by the Turkish security forces in July, this was confirmed following a message of condolence from the US Central Command.

The US forces in Syria trained a senior PKK/YAT terrorist, who was neutralized by Turkiye in July, Turkish security sources confirmed on December 7.

Security sources said Civana Heso, codenamed Roj Habur, was one of the three terrorists, killed by the Turkish military in late July. She was the so-called Jazira regional head of the PKK/YAT in Syria.

After the three terrorists were killed, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) praised them and extended messages of condolences to their families, a move harshly criticized by Turkiye.

"Salwa Yusuk (aka Ciyan Afrin), a deputy commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) - along with 2 fellow female fighters - was killed in an attack near Qamishli, Syria, on July 22, 2022," CENTCOM said on Twitter on July 24, 2022.

Turkiye has long criticized US support for the terrorist PKK and its offshoot in Syria, known as the YPG. While Washington claims it fights Daesh/ISIS terrorists with the help of its PKK/YPG allies, Ankara says using one terror group to fight another makes no sense.

Terrorist Heso was trained by US forces in Syria, and she trained more terrorists to carry out terror acts against Turkish forces, the security sources said.

Members of the terrorist organization attacked Turkish forces in the Operation Peace Spring zone in northern Syria and in Turkiye's southeastern Mardin and Sirnak provinces.

The PKK established its so-called anti-terrorist units, known as the YAT, in 2014, operating as alleged special forces in Syria, engaged in organized infiltration, ambushes, and similar actions against security forces on the border, the sources added.

During its over 35-year-long terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the USA, and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.