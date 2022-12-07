Iranian currency rates for December 7

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 7, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to December 6.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,098 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on December 7
Iranian rial on December 6
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
51,286
51,119
1 Swiss franc
CHF
44,649
44,591
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,040
4,037
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,199
4,223
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,928
5,928
1 Indian rupee
INR
510
514
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,857
136,707
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
18,698
18,722
100 Japanese yens
JPY
30,735
30,763
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,403
5,406
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,092
109,146
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,769
30,952
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,579
26,497
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,421
2,407
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,254
2,254
1 Russian ruble
RUB
668
671
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,879
2,879
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,137
28,197
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,701
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,937
30,959
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
41,032
40,714
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,143
1,143
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,821
32,062
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,684
8,682
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,004
6,031
100 Thai baths
THB
119,794
119,883
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,557
9,614
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
31,803
32,202
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
44,098
44,085
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,920
8,932
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,587
15,587
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,688
2,715
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
479
477
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,700
16,690
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,718
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
75,146
74,994
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,178
4,172
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,023
12,022
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 310,762 rials, and the price of $1 is 296,291 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 295,977 rials, and the price of $1 is 282,195 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 359,000-362,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 377,000-380,000 rials.