Iranian currency rates for December 6

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 6, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 23 have decreased in price, compared to December 5.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,085 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 6 Iranian rial on December 5 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,119 51,658 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,591 44,868 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,037 4,068 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,223 4,304 1 Danish krone DKK 5,928 5,954 1 Indian rupee INR 514 517 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,707 136,411 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,722 18,762 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,763 31,295 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,406 5,393 1 Omani rial OMR 109,146 109,093 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,952 31,295 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,497 26,933 1 South African rand ZAR 2,407 2,396 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,254 2,254 1 Russian ruble RUB 671 672 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,197 28,563 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,959 31,074 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,714 41,143 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,143 1,145 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,062 32,237 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,682 8,643 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,031 5,976 100 Thai baths THB 119,883 120,995 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,614 9,577 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,202 32,297 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,085 44,212 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,932 8,938 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,587 15,492 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,715 2,698 1 Afghan afghani AFN 477 477 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,690 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,994 75,310 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,172 4,171 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 309,781 rials, and the price of $1 is 295,127 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 296,540 rials, and the price of $1 is 282,513 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 360,000-363,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 380,000-383,000 rials.