Iranian currency rates for December 6

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 6, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 23 have decreased in price, compared to December 5.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,085 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on December 6
Iranian rial on December 5
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
51,119
51,658
1 Swiss franc
CHF
44,591
44,868
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,037
4,068
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,223
4,304
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,928
5,954
1 Indian rupee
INR
514
517
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,707
136,411
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
18,722
18,762
100 Japanese yens
JPY
30,763
31,295
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,406
5,393
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,146
109,093
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,952
31,295
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,497
26,933
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,407
2,396
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,254
2,254
1 Russian ruble
RUB
671
672
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,879
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,197
28,563
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,701
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,959
31,074
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
40,714
41,143
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,143
1,145
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,062
32,237
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,682
8,643
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,031
5,976
100 Thai baths
THB
119,883
120,995
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,614
9,577
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
32,202
32,297
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
44,085
44,212
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,932
8,938
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,587
15,492
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,715
2,698
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
477
477
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,690
16,634
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
74,994
75,310
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,172
4,171
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,022
12,000
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 309,781 rials, and the price of $1 is 295,127 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 296,540 rials, and the price of $1 is 282,513 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 360,000-363,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 380,000-383,000 rials.