Two quakes hit Kazakhstan territory

05 December 2022 [18:44] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake jolted 741km west of Almaty at 00:41:05 am today, the seismological stations network of the Ministry of Emergency says, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The quake’s epicenter was at a depth of 5 km. The coordinates of the epicenter are 43.38° north latitude, 67.78° east longitude.

Earlier, on December 4, at 04:08:32pm, another quake measuring 3.8 on MPV scale hit 116km east of Almaty, with the epicenter located at a depth of 10 km. The coordinates of the epicenter are 43.04° north latitude, 78.32° east longitude.

Both quakes occurred in the territory of Kazakhstan.

