Türkiye determined to clear terrorists off southern borders

By Trend

Türkiye will take necessary steps against terrorists and will not allow any terrorist group on its southern borders, a statement released after National Security Council (MGK) meeting said Thursday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The MGK, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the capital Ankara, focused on the potential ground operation targeting terrorists in Syria.

Noting that the only target of the Turkish military's counterterrorism operations on its southern borders is the terrorist groups, the MGK statement highlighted that the meeting informed the council about ongoing and planned operations against all terrorist groups.

The statement also noted that Türkiye will not tolerate some actors, which frequently employ lies and defamation against the country, to target Turkish security forces.

Support for TRNC

Meanwhile, the MGK statement also reiterated Ankara's support for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and Turkish Cypriots, as it called on Greece to support the militarization of islands with demilitarized status.

Türkiye expects Greece, which has been indifferent to Ankara's calls for dialogue, to end its violation of islands with demilitarized status, the statement underscored.

Ankara says Greece has been building a military presence in violation of treaties that guarantee the unarmed status of the Aegean islands. It argues the islands were ceded to Greece on the condition they remained demilitarized.

Athens counters that the islands, which have been garrisoned for decades and lie within close striking distance of a large Turkish landing fleet, can't be left undefended.